NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have charged three people after two men were found shot in Norfolk on Thursday night.
Police believe the two shootings are connected.
The first happened around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 3644 Sewells Point Road. A man was found suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say a short time later they learned that another man was found about two miles away at 1326 East Little Creek Road also suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
After investigating, police arrested 43-year-old Jamaica J. Sumner, 33-year-old Jessica Davis and 36-year-old Rishawn D. Pender. All are from Norfolk.
Sumner is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Davis is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm and Pender is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
No other details are available in the case at this time.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.