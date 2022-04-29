NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have charged three people after two men were found shot in Norfolk on Thursday night.

Police believe the two shootings are connected.

The first happened around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 3644 Sewells Point Road. A man was found suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say a short time later they learned that another man was found about two miles away at 1326 East Little Creek Road also suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

After investigating, police arrested 43-year-old Jamaica J. Sumner, 33-year-old Jessica Davis and 36-year-old Rishawn D. Pender. All are from Norfolk.

Jessica Davis (Courtesy of Norfolk police)

Sumner is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Davis is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm and Pender is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

No other details are available in the case at this time.