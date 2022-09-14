NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three suspects are in custody following a stolen vehicle pursuit Wednesday in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police, the pursuit occurred in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road. No further information has been released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the pursuit.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while police investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson

WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson

WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.