NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three adults and two children are displaced following a house fire Saturday night in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 10:38 p.m. in the 3000 block of Myrtle Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say no injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported. The Red Cross is assisting the family after being displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.