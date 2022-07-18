NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Norfolk late Monday evening.

According to Norfolk police, the call for the shooting came in around 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive.

Police confirmed one victim following the shooting, however the extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

This is the same block where a man was shot just after midnight Saturday. The man sustained life-threatening injuries.

