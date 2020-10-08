NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault of a child.
Marcus Allen Wasson is charged with three felonies: one count of aggravated sexual battery with a child under age 13 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child under age 15.
A spokeswoman for the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said it will not provide additional information on the case “at this time as it’s inappropriate to do so.”
Bond was denied on Sept. 23.
A preliminary hearing is pending for Oct. 15.
Latest Posts:
- 29-year-old charged with sexual assault of a child
- Wittman to participate in fellowship program for family of fallen service members
- Despite delays, Pelosi optimistic about reaching a deal on COVID-19 relief
- Man arrested in hit-and-run that left 32-year-old woman dead in Virginia Beach
- LED lighting project to brighten Freemason Garage in Norfolk