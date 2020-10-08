29-year-old charged with sexual assault of a child

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault of a child.

Marcus Allen Wasson is charged with three felonies: one count of aggravated sexual battery with a child under age 13 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child under age 15.

A spokeswoman for the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said it will not provide additional information on the case “at this time as it’s inappropriate to do so.”

Bond was denied on Sept. 23.

A preliminary hearing is pending for Oct. 15.

Latest Posts: