NORFOLK, Va. — Police need help to find a 27-year-old man reported missing in Norfolk.
Police say Weldon K. Bett was last seen last Monday, December 14, at the Janaf shopping center at 5900 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, and they’re concerned for his well-being.
He is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve white collared shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call 757-441-5610.
