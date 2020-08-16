27-year-old man found dead on the scene on Lafayette Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are now investigating after a 27-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound Sunday morning.
Police say officers responded to a well-being check in the 2500 block of Lafayette Boulevard around 7:15 a.m. Sunday when they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man, identified as 27-year-old Aaron W. Forbes, was pronounced dead on the scene.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
