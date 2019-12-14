27-year-old man accused of attempting to take indecent liberties with children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man was arrested Thursday on charges of attempting to take indecent liberties with a child.

Bryan Wesley Petitt, 27, was arrested Thursday during an undercover operation targeting people “attempting to take indecent liberties with children” under the age of 14 through online chat groups, according to a Norfolk Police incident report.

Petitt is charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with children under the age of 15 and four counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Arrest records indicate the alleged offenses happened Nov. 21, Nov, 25, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.

Petitt is being held without bond.

Police say Petitt was not arrested in a white van, despite what has been posted on social media.