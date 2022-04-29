NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for fatally shooting a man as he tried to drive away after an altercation in December 2019.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Jermaine Antoine Tucker, 36, was sentenced Friday to 43 years in prison with 16 suspended in Norfolk Circuit Court. He previously was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

Tucker, who is known to be a Bounty Hunter Blood gang member, fatally shot 46-year-old Thomas Lyn Christian Jr. around 10 p.m. Dec. 11, 2019 as Christian drove aware from Truth South Food restaurant, 5018 E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk, prosecutors said.

Witnesses said Tucker was angry that Christian had spoken to Tucker’s wife.

Video surveillance at the restaurant showed the men arguing outside and one of Christian’s friends getting involved and walking Christian to his vehicle.

Christian’s friend then confronted Tucker. Christian re-approached Tucker and pointed a handgun at him.

Christian’s friend intervened again and stepped between the two, then escorted Christian back to his car and told him to go home.

As Christian left his parking space and started driving to the lot’s exit, Tucker grabbed a handgun from his vehicle and shot into Christian’s car several times.

The car rolled across East Princess Anne Road and came to a stop.

Christian was pronounced dead by medics at the scene. He was shot behind his left ear.

Tucker was found and arrested the following night.

“We see this too often: The presence of a gun turned an argument into a murder,” said Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “No matter who started this argument or what happened during the argument, when Mr. Christian did the right thing and chose to leave, the argument was over. Mr. Tucker bears the blame for picking up a gun and murdering Mr. Christian. We have held Mr. Tucker accountable; he will serve 26 years in prison. But had Mr. Tucker done the right thing that night, he would be a free man, and Mr. Christian would be alive today. My heart goes out to Mr. Christian’s family on their terrible loss.”

A second person, Tkeyah J. Bell, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. 10 On Your Side is looking to find out any disposition in that part of the case.