NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 26-year-old Daekwon Carlton Hargraves was sentenced to two years in Norfolk for committing several burglaries in the Wards Corner area in March and April.

On March 25, just after 2 a.m., Hargraves burglarized the Guads at Granby restaurant. Norfolk Police recovered surveillance footage showing Hargraves breaking open a side door with a screwdriver, and stealing hundreds of dollars in cash and two bottles of liquor, police said.

Courtesy: NPD

On March 28, surveillance video shows Hargraves burglarizing the Wendy’s restaurant at 208 E. Little Creek Road. Hargraves forced open the side door, and stole about $1,500 from a safe, according to a release.

On March 30, just after 2 a.m., Hargraves burglarized La Botica Hispana at 7552 Virginian Drive. Surveillance footage showed him casing the store before committing the burglary. Later surveillance footage showed Hargraves breaking into the store through a window and stealing an iPhone, and more than $200 dollars from a cash register, according to a release..

On April 4, Hargraves was arrested in the Wards Corner area on a warrant from a neighboring city. After claiming that he had nothing to do with the recent burglaries in the area, police were able to identify Hargraves from the available surveillance footage, according to a release.

Hargraves pleaded guilty on Aug. 15 to three counts of statutory burglary, one count of grand larceny, and two counts of petit larceny. Judge Jerrauld C. Jones accepted his plea.

On Friday, Jones sentenced Hargraves to two years in prison, with another nine years suspended on the conditions that Hargraves be “of uniform good behavior” for two years and complete one year of supervised probation upon his release.

“Our family-owned businesses are one of the backbones of our community, often working on narrow margins and under difficult circumstances,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi, in a release. “These small businesses deserve to be safe from people who harm their work and steal from them, and we are glad to have held Mr. Hargraves accountable.”