26 restaurants in Downtown Norfolk offer special pricing, menus for restaurant week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Those who have been wanting to try out some new restaurants in Downtown Norfolk may find some deals during Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.

Restaurant week will run from Jan. 19 to 26, Downtown Norfolk wrote in a news release.

There are 26 participating restaurants, which will offer price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $35 or $25, and lunch or brunch for $12.

“Downtown chefs are getting creative with offerings that range from coconut curry mussels to vegan bolognese” said Jessica Kliner, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council. “Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is the perfect time explore the many restaurants here and get a taste of everything Downtown has to offer.”

Get more information on participating restaurants at DowntownNorfolk.org. Reservations are recommended.