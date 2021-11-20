2500 turkeys distributed at giveaway in Norfolk

Forty five donated frozen turkeys await collection at this north Jackson, Miss., Kroger grocery store, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, during the WAPT television station’s ninth annual Turkey Drive 16. Volunteers staffed donation stations at the metro Jackson’s Kroger stores to receive donations of turkeys, canned goods, cash and community care food boxes to benefit the Mississippi Food Network, who oversees distribution of food to local families in need. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Saturday morning, dozens of volunteers with CMA CGM and the Salvation Army worked to unbox, bag, and dish out 2,500 free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving outside Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

“I think it’s the best, there’s lots of need in the community when folks come out and do this for the rest of us we feel elated we feel like there’s somebody caring about what we need,” smiled community member, Emily Holmes, as a volunteer put one in her car.

The line of cars seemed endless for those waiting to get their big bird stashed in their trunks.

It was an effort made possible through The Salvation Army and CMA CGM, who donated the turkeys.

“We always say, for us with the platform we have, is to bring companies and individuals who have the means to help others, who may not have. So, CMA CGM is one of those partners,” said Area Commander of Salvation Army of Hampton Roads, Donald Dohmann.

Ed Aldridge with CMA CGM says he hopes this shows the community how much they care.

“Our company is a company that acts on people for people, and we just love to give back to the communities where we work and live,” smiled Aldridge.

This is the second of this partnership, this time, with 500 more turkeys and considering current supply chain issues that’s not a feat to be taken lightly.

“We planned it very early and we knew there was a shortage, and we were very lucky to get them,” said Aldridge.

Talk about giving back in a big way CMA CGM is giving out 12 thousand turkeys across the country, a number they hope to outdo in the future.