25-year-old man sustains non life-threatening injuries following weekend stabbing incident in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing incident over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to the 4000 block of Granby Street just after 1 a.m. on May 22 regarding a report of a stabbing victim.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man who was suffering from a non life-threatening laceration. The victim was sent to a local hospital for further treatment.

Initial investigation of the incident revealed that it happened in the 3900 block of Omohundro Avenue.

Police say a person of interest was detained at the initial location. The person detained and the victim knew each other.

There are no further details.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.