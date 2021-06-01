24-foot-tall sculpture landing at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Heads up! There’s a new artwork landing at Norfolk International Airport.

Titled “Navigator,” the public art is a blue heron made from decommissioned plane parts and structural elements of steel and aluminum with hand-blown glass eyes.

The 24 feet tall monument with its 44-foot wingspan was created by Don Kennell and Lisa Adler of DKLA Design of Santa Fe, NM. The sculpture celebrates the miracle of flight and Norfolk – a place blue herons call home. 

City officials say the artwork will arrive Thursday at the southwest corner of Azalea Garden Road and Norview Avenue on two semi-trucks.

During the sculpture’s arrival, one lane will be closed in the morning when the trucks are offloading. Officials say the sculpture will take two days to assemble weather permitting. 

