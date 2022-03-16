NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over 16 pounds of cocaine was recently recovered off of a ship in the Port of Norfolk.

“This operation was an outstanding example of how CBP and our federal law enforcement partners remain ever vigilant,” said Mark J Laria, Norfolk Area Port Director. “CBP officers work vigilantly every day to intercept dangerous drugs and contraband as part of efforts to protect the American people,” Our officers play a critical counter-narcotics role and are committed to keeping illicit drugs far away from local communities.”

On March 10, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were made aware that a ship coming to Norfolk possibly had narcotics onboard.

When the ship arrived in the port, CBP officers found seven brick-shaped packages weighing approximately 16.5 pounds in a common area. Those packages, that later tested positive for cocaine, was valued at approximately $225,000.

(photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

(photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“With this seizure, we not only removed a significant amount of cocaine from circulation, but we also sent a message to drug traffickers that the Port of Norfolk is closed for business,” said Special Agent in Charge Ray Villanueva of Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C. “We are proud to have partnered with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to make this seizure happen. When our organizations work together, we represent a formidable threat to drug traffickers and a reminder to the American public that they are well protected.”

The drugs were seized as part of a joint operation between CBP’s Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team at the Port of Norfolk and the Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) Border Enforcement Security Task Force.

The investigation is ongoing.