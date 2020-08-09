21-year-old man dies following overnight shooting at Wawa parking lot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man in Norfolk is dead after he was reportedly shot at a Wawa parking lot overnight.
Norfolk police say officers were dispatched to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Initial investigations revealed that the man had been shot in the parking lot of the Wawa located at 3360 East Princess Anne Road just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
The victim, identified as 21-year-old Tabari C. Anthony, later died at the hospital from his injuries, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
