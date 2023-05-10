NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 2023 Police Unity Tour kicked off Wednesday morning in Norfolk.

According to the Police Unity Tour website, this annual ride honors those who have died in the line of duty while also raising money for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

President of Police Unity Tour Chapter 8, Griggs Wall explains where some of the funds from this annual bike ride will go towards.

“In DC there’s a memorial wall, such as the Vietnam Memorial wall, that has over 23,000 names of every police officer that has been killed in the line of duty since law enforcement was part of history,” Wall explained. “And so the funds that we raise are used to maintain the memorial wall. It is also used for future expansion and innovation ideas to update the memorial wall.”

The bike tour started Wednesday morning in Norfolk and riders will travel 250 miles to Washington DC. The ride is expected to take three days and riders will be making stops along the way in towns that the organization has partnered with.