NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Every 39 seconds, a vehicle is stolen in the United States. This year is proving to be a record year in car thefts, especially here in Hampton Roads.

Norfolk tops the seven cities. Police in Norfolk say a car is stolen every six hours.

Over the last three months, almost 400 vehicles were stolen in Norfolk, nearly doubling last summer’s totals. From driveways to dealerships, thieves are getting bolder and will try just about anything to drive off with your car.

Since the start of the year through the month of July, Norfolk police have filed 776 stolen vehicle reports. In Virginia Beach, more than 500 reports were filed during the same time period. Social media pages and neighborhood apps are flooded with posts about stolen cars.

“The way that it makes you feel and it puts you on guard about everything and every stranger around you. It’s just not a good feeling,” said one Virginia Beach woman who wished to be kept anonymous.

The woman, who spoke with 10 On Your Side over the phone, said her car was stolen from her driveway in Towne Square in the middle of the day. A neighbor’s Ring video captured the moment two thieves pulled up and one walked up her driveway before driving off with her car.

The woman says this happened after a spare key fob was stolen when it was left in an unlocked car. This story, however, has a happy ending.

“Someone posted and says, ‘oh my gosh’ if you’re looking for a white Lexus, please call me,’ and she says she just saw some guys ditch a white Lexus,” the woman recalled.

The car in the post ended up being her car, abandoned down the road from where it was stolen.

Others, like Shelly Kralik, were not so lucky. Kralik’s car was stolen while it was being serviced at a local dealership on Military Highway.

“I just didn’t think it would happen, not at a car dealership. They said someone must’ve been waiting in their car, they drove through their back gate and one of the guys hopped out, jumped in my car and they took off,” Kralik stated.

From driveways and dealerships to while out on the job, a Norfolk landscaper was shot last month in an attempted carjacking on Springmeadow Blvd. We spoke with the man’s girlfriend about his recovery.

“He was able to throw some bush trimmers apparently at the car then turned to run away, but was shot three times,” the man’s girlfriend said.

In some instances, simply locking your car isn’t enough. Some thieves are using relay devices on push-to-start cars.

“Somebody within so many meters of it will have this device and it will relay the key fob’s signal to the device to the car so the car thinks that key fob is next to it and it unlocks it,” explained Scott Gibson, Head of Computer and Information Science at ECPI University.

Gibson says without a relay device a car can typically be unlocked from 30 feet away. With a device, that signal can be amplified up to 300 feet.

“They can open your car, and within 30 seconds to two minutes, be out of your driveway with your vehicle,” Gibson said.

Police have even seen signal jammers used in Hampton Roads to temporarily stop doorbell cameras from recording, making it harder to identify a suspect in a car theft. If your cameras run off of Wi-Fi, they can be jammed.

“If I send enough of a bad signal to overwhelm the good signal from that receiving device, I can bring down whatever it’s supposed to do,” Gibson stated.

Gibson says only hardwired surveillance cameras are immune. The best ways to protect yourself are by locking your doors, taking your keys with you and if you have a newer car that uses a fob, store it in a faraday pouch or box so the signal can’t be used against you.