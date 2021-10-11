2021 Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival returns this weekend

In this Jan. 25, 2014 photo, a man pours a glass of Erasmo wine at the Reserva de Caliboro vineyard in Maule Valley, Chile. A bold new wave of independent vintners are challenging Chile’s reputation for producing oceans of agreeable but predictable wines. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 33rd Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is coming back.

The wine festival is set to return to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront on October 16 & 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fall Wine Festival has allowed budding sommeliers and everyday enthusiasts to sample and purchase premier wine while also enjoying live musical performances, gourmet foods, and specialty wine wares.

Tasting tickets for the festival are on sale now HERE.



Saturday Tasting tickets are $40 in-advance & $45 day-of and Sunday Tasting Tickets are $35 in-advance & $40 day-of. Reserved Tables are currently sold out for both days. General Admission Tickets, priced at $30 for Saturday and $25 for Sunday.

Participating Wineries:

AmRhein’s Wine Cellars (Bent Mountain)

Bright Meadows Farm (Nathalie)

Burnley Vineyards (Barboursville)

Castle Glen Estates Winery (Doswell)

Cobbler Mountain Cellars (Delaplane)

Eastwood Farm & Winery (Charlottesville)

Homeplace Vineyard (Chatham)

Horton Vineyards (Gordonsville)

Lake Anna Winery (Spotsylvania)

Mattaponi Winery (Spotsylvania)

Mermaid Winery (Norfolk)

Notaviva Craft Fermentations (Hillsboro)

Prince Michel Vineyard (Leon)

Rebec Vineyards (Amherst)

Rockbridge Vineyard (Raphine)

Serendipity Meadworks (Smithfield)

Stone Mountain Vineyards (Dyke)

Vintner’s Cellar (Yorktown)

Williamsburg Winery (Williamsburg)

Live Music Schedule:

Saturday 11 a.m. – The Mike Proffitt Duo (Acoustic Rock)

Saturday 2:30 p.m. – The Brasswind (Yacht Rock)

Sunday 11 a.m. – Lewis McGehee (Folk Rock)

Sunday 2:30 p.m. – The Mike Proffitt Band (Acoustic Rock)

Food Trucks & Vendors:

Cogan’s Pizza (Assorted Pizzas)

Deep Fried (Pretzels & Kettle Corn)

Duck Donuts (Donuts & Drinks)

Granby Bistro (Kabobs, Gyros & More!)

Luva Bowls (Korean Bowls, Poke Bowls & More!)

MacBrand (Crab Cakes, Shrimp & Oysters Baskets & Po’ Boys & More!

Strawberry Street (Cheesesteaks, Burgers, Chicken Tenders, Fries & More!)

Tamarind Indian Street Food (Chicken Curry, Samosas & More!)

Retail & Shopping Vendors:

Christopher Mize (Wine Paintings)

Emblem Olive Oil (Extra Virgin & Infused Olive Oils)

Emerson’s (Cigars)

For All Handkind (VA Good & NFK, VA Apparel)

Peacefrogs (Festival Merchandise)

Sequoia Springs (Hats & Apparel)

Shiptown Botanical (Flowers)

Teal Eagle Boutique (Nashville-Inspired Apparel)

VA Cheese Co. (“Jarcuterie” Boards & Merchandise)

For more information regarding the wine festival, click here.