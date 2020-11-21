2,000 turkeys, hundreds of meals donated to Norfolk community

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk headquartered CMA CGM Group handed out 2,000 turkeys in the city Saturday and plans to pass out hundreds of meals on Sunday.

On November 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the group is partnering with Port of Virginia and the Salvation Army to package 1,500 meals for distribution in the local community. The event will be at Kroc Center at 1401 Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk.

At the Saturday event held at Military Circle Mall, there were drive-thru stations and walk-up stations to allow for a safe way to pick up one of the 2,000 turkeys. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and open to the community in an effort to make celebrating the holidays possible for local families.

“With the ontake of COVID this year, we basically closed down our offices in North America in March. That’s why a day like today, we’re out with our associates working together in the community, where our corporate headquarters are and where people live — it’s a great event,” said Ed Aldridge, president of CMA CGM America.

The company is also holding giveaways in other cities across the country as part of the CMA CGM Group’s Thanksgiving initiatives to feed more than 35,000 Americans across the nation.

The company and its subsidiaries are donating 10,000 turkeys and thousands of additional Thanksgiving meals to support charitable food distributions across the country.

