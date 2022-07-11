NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials say 20 residents, including 3 children, have been displaced following an apartment fire Monday afternoon.

Officials say the call for the fire came in around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Rd. Following the fire, 17 adults and three children are without a home.

Fire officials report that 8 apartments are deemed “uninhabitable,” three of which sustained fire damage along with smoke and water damage.

There were no injuries reported, however one pet cat was found dead following the fire. Two other cats were rescued.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the fire. No further information has been released.