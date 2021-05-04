2 women killed after single-vehicle crash in Norfolk; driver accused of driving under the influence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence following the crash that killed two other women in Norfolk over the weekend.

Dispatch said they were notified around 1:50 a.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle crash in 4200 block of Granby Street.

Upon arrival, crews came in contact with two female passengers suffering from life-threatening injuries. They both were transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle was heading southbound on Granby Street when the driver hit a pole.

The two women who died following the crash have been identified as 19-year-old Sateya N. Baker and 25-year-old Jendaya C. Hunter. Both are Suffolk residents.

Police say a third passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was also sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. She is expected to be fine.

The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Tahlia C. Ricks, sustained non life-threatening injuries. Police arrested Ricks at the scene. She is accused of driving under the influence.

Investigators say they believe speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.