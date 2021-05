NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries and damage to a power pole Friday night in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said the crash was in the 6000 block of Hampton Boulevard. They did not say what time the crash happened.

The drivers had minor injuries.

Northbound lanes were shut down as of 12:15 a.m. as Dominion Energy worked to repair a power pole.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.