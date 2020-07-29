2 transported to local hospital after tree falls on Norfolk home

Norfolk Verdun Avenue (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were transported to a local hospital after a tree fell onto their house Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue received a call for a structural collapse at 9 a.m. in the 3200 block of Verdun Avenue.

Fire officials said there was “moderate damage” to the home and two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

