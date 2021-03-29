2 teens accused of shooting from inside stolen vehicle around Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have charged two teens in connection to a gunshot disturbance in Norfolk Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched just after 4 p.m. on Friday, March 26, to the 6400 block of Crescent Way regarding a report of a vehicle driving around and shooting a gun.

When they got to the scene, officers reported the scene being cleared, but later saw a vehicle matching witnesses’ descriptions in the 800 block of E. 26th Street.

After speaking with two teen boys in the vehicle, officers determined that the vehicle was stolen. The officers also reported seeing two firearms in the vehicle with one reported as stolen.

The two boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested and charged with shooting from a vehicle.

Police say the teens are currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.