NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two males who were involved in a burglary Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

Old Dominion University put out a safety notification Thursday night saying they were investigating the burglary, which happened just before 4 p.m. in the Dominion House, in the 1400 block of 49th Street in Norfolk.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for two males who were last seen headed east in the 800 block of 49th Street toward Colley Avenue.

The first male is of unknown height and has a “medium complexion.” He was wearing a dark ski mask, dark-colored T-shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

The second male is also of unknown height, but is taller and heavier than the other male. He also has a medium complexion. He was wearing a dark ski mask, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, khaki-colored shorts and reddish-colored Crocs.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information contact the ODU Police Department at 757-683-4000, or via text at the ODU LiveSafe App.