Man dead after double shooting near Norfolk-Chesapeake city line Monday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police from Norfolk and Chesapeake are investigating a double shooting that happened near the boundary of the two cities Monday night.

Norfolk police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the shooting came in just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Indian River Road in Norfolk, which is right at the boundary of the two cities.

Norfolk police said the shooting itself happened in Chesapeake and therefore Chesapeake police are the primary investigating agency.

Chesapeake officials said Indian River Road was closed between the Norfolk city line and Wingfield Avenue as police investigated the shooting.

No additional information was available as of 7:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a double shooting in the 2400 block of E. Indian River Rd. A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Another man has been taken to the hospital with NLT injuries. Call came in at 6:53 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. pic.twitter.com/nmNbYy7gMv — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 15, 2021

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.