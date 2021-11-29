2 shot and injured near Newtown Road Taco Bell in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers said a man and a woman were shot and injured Monday night near a Taco Bell on Newtown Road in Norfolk.

Dispatchers said the call came in just before 5 p.m. Monday reporting gunshots in the area of the 600 block of Newtown Road.

Two people were shot: a man and a woman. Dispatchers said their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

10 On Your Side when to the scene and saw multiple police cars in the parking lot, which was taped off by officers.

