NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting in Norfolk left two people injured Monday night.

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened just before midnight on Monday in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue, not far from Edinburg Avenue and Poindexter Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police found two people on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man told 10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye at the scene that the two victims were his brother and sister.

10 On Your Side has contacted police to learn more about the shooting, including the severity of the victim’s injuries and the circumstances leading up to the shooting.