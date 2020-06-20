2 people injured as Norfolk Police work ‘active scene’, ask residents to avoid area

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are currently working on an active scene with two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the call came in around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 1590 N. Military Highway. Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

10 On Your Side is currently learning the conditions of the victims.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

