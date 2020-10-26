2 people, 1 dog displaced following house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Norfolk responded to a house fire Sunday that left two people and one pet dog displaced.
The call came in during the afternoon hours to the 6400 block of Edward Street in Norfolk.
The fire was reported as under control within 15 minutes, officials with Norfolk Fire-Rescue say.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue
