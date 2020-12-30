2 Norfolk residents win big in Virginia Lottery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two local residents hit big winnings in the Virginia Lottery this month.

Lorenzo Langley, a Norfolk Chef, scratched a ticket that he bought at the 7-Eleven on West 21st Street in Norfolk. The winnings — $1 million.

“I thought, ‘No way! This can’t be real!’” the Norfolk man told lottery officials.

Lorenzo Langley

Langley had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize as a one-time cash option of $675,982 before taxes or a payout over 30 years. He chose the cash option.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket was from the $31,000,000 Payout game that offers a total of $31 million in prize money ranging from $10 up to $1 million. 

Langley’s ticket is the third top prize winner claimed, which means there is one more $1 million prize unclaimed in this game.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,101,600. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.52.

Langley plans to purchase a home with his winnings.

Jessica Taylor, of Norfolk, matched all five winning numbers in the lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game hitting the $278,172 jackpot.

Jessica Taylor

“I had to go back and make sure I was looking at the screen right,” she later told lottery officials.

The drawing was on Dec. 13 where she matched  8-21-24-27-30 — numbers she chose using family birthdays.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398. 

Taylor bought her ticket at Rite Aid, located at 840 South Military Highway in Virginia Beach. She says she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

