2 Norfolk residents win big in Virginia Lottery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two local residents hit big winnings in the Virginia Lottery this month.

Lorenzo Langley, a Norfolk Chef, scratched a ticket that he bought at the 7-Eleven on West 21st Street in Norfolk. The winnings — $1 million.

“I thought, ‘No way! This can’t be real!’” the Norfolk man told lottery officials.

Lorenzo Langley

Langley had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize as a one-time cash option of $675,982 before taxes or a payout over 30 years. He chose the cash option.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket was from the $31,000,000 Payout game that offers a total of $31 million in prize money ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

Langley’s ticket is the third top prize winner claimed, which means there is one more $1 million prize unclaimed in this game.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,101,600. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.52.

Langley plans to purchase a home with his winnings.

Jessica Taylor, of Norfolk, matched all five winning numbers in the lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game hitting the $278,172 jackpot.

Jessica Taylor

“I had to go back and make sure I was looking at the screen right,” she later told lottery officials.

The drawing was on Dec. 13 where she matched 8-21-24-27-30 — numbers she chose using family birthdays.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Taylor bought her ticket at Rite Aid, located at 840 South Military Highway in Virginia Beach. She says she has no immediate plans for her winnings.



