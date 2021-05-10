2 Norfolk residents arrested on drugs, weapons charges in Delaware

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Norfolk residents were arrested in Delaware over the weekend and are facing several drugs and weapons charges.

According to Georgetown-Delaware State Police, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force members were on patrol on DuPont Boulevard Saturday just before noon when they saw a vehicle traveling on the road with illegal tinting on all of the windows including the windshield.

Authorities initiated a traffic stop and made contact with 26-year-old Shantai Lancaster and his passenger, 21-year-old Kyanna Stevens. Both are from Norfolk.

During the interaction, officials say Lancaster did not have a valid driver’s license and the trooper detected an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle which resulted in a probable cause search.

Following the search of the vehicle, state troopers were able to find several items including drugs and four weapons:

  • Glock 48 9mm
  • Glock Bodyguard .380 caliber
  • Century Arms Inc. .380 caliber
  • Century Arms Inc. Georgia Draco Nark 9mm
  • Approximately 20 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Approximately 82.67 grams of Marijuana
  • Over $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds

Both Lancaster and Steven were taken into custody following the search.

  • Shantai Lancaster (Courtesy – Georgetown- Delaware State Police)
  •  Kyanna Stevens (Courtesy – Georgetown- Delaware State Police)

Lancaster was charged with the following crimes below and was sent to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $67,040 cash bond:

  • Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm Within 10 year of a Prior Conviction (Felony) – 4 counts
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal ImpersonationPossession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Driving without a Valid LicenseSafety Glass Requirement

Kyanna Stevens was charged with the following crimes and was sent to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $23,200 cash bond:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

