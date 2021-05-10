2 Norfolk residents arrested on drugs, weapons charges in Delaware

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Norfolk residents were arrested in Delaware over the weekend and are facing several drugs and weapons charges.

According to Georgetown-Delaware State Police, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force members were on patrol on DuPont Boulevard Saturday just before noon when they saw a vehicle traveling on the road with illegal tinting on all of the windows including the windshield.

Authorities initiated a traffic stop and made contact with 26-year-old Shantai Lancaster and his passenger, 21-year-old Kyanna Stevens. Both are from Norfolk.

During the interaction, officials say Lancaster did not have a valid driver’s license and the trooper detected an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle which resulted in a probable cause search.

Following the search of the vehicle, state troopers were able to find several items including drugs and four weapons:

Glock 48 9mm

Glock Bodyguard .380 caliber

Century Arms Inc. .380 caliber

Century Arms Inc. Georgia Draco Nark 9mm

Approximately 20 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

Approximately 82.67 grams of Marijuana

Over $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds

Both Lancaster and Steven were taken into custody following the search.

Shantai Lancaster (Courtesy – Georgetown- Delaware State Police)

Kyanna Stevens (Courtesy – Georgetown- Delaware State Police)

Lancaster was charged with the following crimes below and was sent to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $67,040 cash bond:

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm Within 10 year of a Prior Conviction (Felony) – 4 counts

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal ImpersonationPossession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving without a Valid LicenseSafety Glass Requirement

Kyanna Stevens was charged with the following crimes and was sent to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $23,200 cash bond: