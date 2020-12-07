2 Norfolk pools closed for deep-cleaning after employee tests positive for the coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk says two pools will be closed Monday and Tuesday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Norview and Huntersville Recreation Centers and Huntersville Pool are closed for deep-cleaning.

The local health department is also working to find out and notify those who were in close contact with the employee.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding as we work to keep you healthy and safe,” the city wrote in a Facebook post.

