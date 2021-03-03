2 Norfolk men plead guilty to using stolen credit card numbers to buy and resell alcohol from local ABC stores

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men in Norfolk pleaded guilty to using stolen credit card and gift card information in order to buy and resell alcohol from local ABC stores.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Dion Melton and 29-year-old Dominic Smith pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The two were part of a scheme to purchase alcohol for resale from ABC stores in the area.

Court documents say the two obtained the stolen credit and debit card numbers by buying them online. The duo have a combined 49 direct victims who have had their identities stolen in the scheme. However, officials say there are at least 82 victims in the broader conspiracy.

Melton and Smith are scheduled to be sentenced on June 25. The conspiracy to commit wire fraud offense carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, and the aggravated identity theft offense carries a mandatory consecutive term of two years in prison.

Back in December of last year, the duo’s codefendant, Tyrell Jackson, pleaded guilty to the same charges. Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24.