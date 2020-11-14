2 Norfolk gang members sentenced to nealry 16 years for possessing firearms

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two Norfolk men who are both alleged local gang members, were sentenced this week to nearly 16 years in prison combined for being felons in possession of firearms.

According to court documents, Davidro Leondre Smith, aka Kastor Troy, 30, and Dequan Leshawn McKee, aka The General, 23, both of Norfolk, are members of the Norfolk-based Cream/200K/2K criminal street gang.

In July 2019, Norfolk Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car driven by Smith, a five-time felon, with McKee in the passenger seat. The documents say that Smith refused to stop for police and led multiple police vehicles on a “high-speed chase.”

During the pursuit, police say that Smith weaved around police vehicles, stopped in the middle of the road, and at one point, drove in the opposite lane facing oncoming traffic. Smith and McKee finally abandoned the car in an apartment complex parking lot and led police on a foot chase.

While running from one of the officers, Smith “drew his gun, brandished it, and tried to throw it into one of the apartments, but it bounced off the rear screen door.” He then fought the pursuing officer and was arrested after additional police arrived.

The court records say that the arresting officer recovered over 7 grams of marijuana and 62 pills of varying colors and sizes, separated into three bags off of Smith. Lab results later confirmed the presence of Oxycodone.

The officers also recovered McKee’s handgun, which was lying under the car’s front passenger floor mat, and his phone, which had been sitting on the front passenger seat, unlocked and recording on Facebook Live.

It also shows McKee’s and Smith’s reactions when officers attempted to pull them over. The court records say the two men talked about throwing drugs out of the car window. Facebook friends watching the stream sent messages to the two encouraging them to do so.

McKee’s gun was one of 16 firearms that had been reported stolen from a federally licensed gun store a week earlier.

Smith was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months in prison, while McKee was sentenced Friday to 71 months.

