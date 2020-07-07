2 Norfolk airport employees test positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two field maintenance employees at Norfolk International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, airport officials said.

An airport spokesman said Monday two field maintenance employees — who are outdoor maintenance people who cut grass, landscape, etc. — were sent home around June 25 after complaining they didn’t feel well.

Last Wednesday, their test results came back positive for COVID-19.

The field maintenance team was put into quarantine as a precaution, but so far, no one else has tested positive.

The two positive cases were not in contact with anyone else.

The human resources department for the airport is also quarantined for another incident because one employee believed they came into contact with a person who had COVID-19.

So far, all those test results are negative. They are still waiting on results for two people.

