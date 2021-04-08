2 men wanted in connection with March homicide on Wiley Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting on Wiley Drive last month, but are still looking for two others.

Police are looking for William Gainer, 18, and Raevon K. Gordon, 19, in connection with the shooting, which happened early in the morning March 17 at a home in the 600 block of Wiley Drive.

The shooting left Eddie M. Jenkins, 31, of Norfolk, dead at the scene, police said.

Police arrested Curtis E. Copeland Jr, 19, of Norfolk, later on the day of the shooting. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police also identified Norfolk residents Markell T. Scott, 18, Gainer and Gordon as suspects. Each is charged with conspiracy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Scott was arrested and is now being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Gainer and Gordon are still wanted.