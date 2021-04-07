2 men sustain non life-threatening injuries following shooting on Granby St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men sustained non life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

According to dispatch the call for the shooting came in at 4:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Granby Street.

Police say two men were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Granby Street. Two men have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 4:20 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/OJGr0fKkgX — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 7, 2021

Tidewater Community College officials have placed their Norfolk campus on lockdown just before 5 p.m. The campus is located near the shooting however it is not yet confirmed whether this is related to the incident.

Lockdown at the Norfolk Campus, shelter in place. TCC is working with City of Norfolk police at this time. pic.twitter.com/HMCJxIwuwa — Tidewater Community College (@TCCva) April 7, 2021

There are no further details at this moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.