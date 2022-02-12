2 men sustain life-threatening injuries following shooting on Pollard St in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

According to Norfolk Police, the call for the shooting came in around 4:40 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Pollard Street.

The two men were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.