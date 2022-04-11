NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured following a shooting in Norfolk Sunday evening.

According to police, officers were called to a gunshot disturbance reported at the Shop N Go in the 700 block of East Virginia Beach BLouevard around 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, police reported two men sustaining non life-threathning gunshot wounds. Both victims were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.