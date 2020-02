NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in the 1500 block of Aspin Street Sunday night.

Police say two men were found dead on the scene. Another man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The call came around 9:00 p.m.

#NorfolkPD are on scene of a triple shooting in the 1500 block of Aspin St. Two men were found deceased on-scene. A man has been transported to SNGH with non-life-threatening injuries. Call received around 9 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/Notsd6GVyj — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 17, 2020

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.

This is a Breaking News Story, Stay with WAVY.com for updates