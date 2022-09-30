NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police arrested two men Thursday on drug and gun charges.

According to police, officers conducted a search warrant on September 29 around 10 a.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of Harbor Pointe Circle.

During the search, investigators were able to seize five guns, seven pounds of marijuana, fentanyl, pills and over $3,000.

Kanyia Anderson Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Arkeen Lyons (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

Police have charged 27-year-old Kanyia Anderson Jr. and 27-year-old Arkeem Lyons with several drug-related felonies, including possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with the intent to distribute, conspiracy and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police say Anderson was also charged with two counts of possessing a stolen firearm.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.