2 men arrested in connection with string of commercial robberies in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men have been arrested Friday in connection with three commercial robberies that happened within two days of each other.

Police are reporting that since Dec. 16, they responded to three businesses for a report of “a man who had entered the store with a gun and demanded money.”

The first incident happened on Dec. 16 at the ABC Store located at 2301 Colley Avenue in Norfolk.

The second and third incidents happened on Dec. 17 at two Family Dollar stores located at 2328 E. Princess Anne Road and 618 E. Little Creek Road.

While responding to the third incident on Dec. 17, officers apprehend the two suspects.

As a result of their investigation, Detectives charged 40-year-old Curtis L. Harmon, of Norfolk, with three counts of each of the following: robbery, conspiracy, use of a firearm, and unlawfully wearing a mask.

A second subject, 57-year-old Lawrence V. Land, of Norfolk, was charged with one count of robbery and conspiracy.

Both Harmon and Land are currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.