NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said two people walked into a local hospital — one of them with life-threatening injuries — after a shooting Thursday night.

Police said the shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of St. Mihiel Avenue, which is near Shoop Avenue off Tidewater Drive.

Police said a man arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by car with life-threatening injuries. A woman arrived at the hospital as well, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening.