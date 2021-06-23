2 injured in shooting on Berkley Avenue Ext. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured in a shooting, one seriously, on Berkley Avenue Ext. in Norfolk.
Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue Ext.
Two people were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
One had life-threatening injuries, while the other’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police didn’t release any information on any suspects.
The shooting was the second of two within about five minutes of each other in Norfolk. The other shooting was on Woodview Avenue, in a different part of the city.
