NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are injured following a shooting Saturday night in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane.

No further information, including the severity of the victims’ injuries, has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.