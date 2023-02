NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were injured following a shooting in Norfolk Monday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of 48th Street and Colley Avenue.

Two people were sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information. No further information has been released.