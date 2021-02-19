2 injured after fire in Ocean View Thursday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk fire officials say two people were injured in a fire off Granby Street Thursday night in Ocean View.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire Thursday night and found smoke showing from the first floor on arrival and received reports of possible trapped victims.

They helped one person down to safety, then located and rescued another person.

They also worked to extinguish the fire as the rescues were underway.

The two residents were taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A fire marshal group remained on scene following fire control to continue their investigation.