2 in the running for Norfolk commonwealth’s attorney seat

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has thrown her hat into the ring for the Norfolk’s commonwealth’s attorney seat.

Megan Zwisohn has announced her candidacy for the position. If elected, she would be the city’s first woman to hold the job.

So far, the only other candidate to enter the race is Ramin Fatehi.

They are both running to replace outgoing Commonwealth’s Attorney Greg Underwood in the Nov. 2, 2021 election.

According to her “about” page on her candidate website, Zwisohn’s “involvement in community justice and civil rights started with her parents and continued through her choices in her own education, career, and community engagement.”

She graduated magna cum laude from Old Dominion University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

She has worked on the juvenile team, drug team, violent crime team, and general prosecution teams of both Virginia Beach and Norfolk commonwealth’s attorney’s offices. She also served as the deputy of the juvenile team and special crimes team in Norfolk.

Fatehi is a Hampton Roads native and has worked as a prosecutor for the last eight years in the City of Norfolk. He has been a prosecutor since 2006 and previously worked in Richmond and Chesapeake.

Fatehi is chairman of the Office’s Criminal Justice Reform Working Group, which advises current Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Underwood on criminal-justice reform initiatives.